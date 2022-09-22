Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 3.9 percent in Jan-Aug

Thursday, 22 September 2022 11:50:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in August this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.38 billion, decreasing by 22.6 percent compared to August 2021 and by 7.2 percent compared to the previous month. In July, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 7.8 percent decrease month on month.

In the January-August period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by 3.9 percent year on year to $23.12 billion.