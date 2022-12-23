Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 12.6 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 23 December 2022 12:12:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in November this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.08 billion, decreasing by 35.3 percent compared to November 2021 and by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month. In October, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a six percent decrease month on month.

In the January-November period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by 12.6 percent year on year to $29.53 billion.