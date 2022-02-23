﻿
Taiwan-based CSC’s revenues down slightly in January from December

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 12:18:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in January this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 724,225 metric tons, decreasing by 0.3 percent compared to December last year.

In January CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 40.02 billion ($1.43 billion), compared to NTD 40.99 billion recorded in December. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 5.24 billion ($188.31 million), compared to a NTD 5.7 billion income recorded in the previous month.


