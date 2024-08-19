 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Swiss...

Swiss Steel reports lower net loss for H1

Monday, 19 August 2024 14:59:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Switzerland-based steelmaker Swiss Steel Group has announced its financial and operational results for the first half of this year.

In the given period, the company reported a lower net loss of €4.1 million, compared to a net loss of €30 million in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues totaled €1.62 billion, down by 20.0 percent year on year, due to lower sales volume. Moreover, Swiss Steel’s adjusted EBITDA amounted to €71.7 million, rising by 22.6 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first half, the company’s crude steel production excluding Ascometal increased by 3.5 percent year on year to 765,000 mt, while its sales volume excluding Ascometal came to 572,000 mt, down from 610,000 mt recorded in the same period last year, due to depressed market demand.

According to the statement, Swiss Steel foresees that the second half will remain volatile and restrained. It will focus on capturing the potential of the green steel market and positioning itself to participate effectively in markets once a recovery becomes imminent.


Tags: Crude Steel Switzerland European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

US raw steel production up 1.1 percent week-on-week

19 Aug | Steel News

India’s NMDC Steel achieves one million mt of crude steel output within one year of firing BF

16 Aug | Steel News

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group’s posts net profit for H1

16 Aug | Steel News

Mexican GIMSA will invest $40 million in a new metal stamping plant for automobiles

15 Aug | Steel News

China FAW Motors to build $360 million assembly plant in Mexico

15 Aug | Steel News

Value of mining-metallurgy imports to Mexico down 12.2 percent in June

15 Aug | Steel News

Liquid steel production in Mexico falls to 44-month low in June

15 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.52% in early August, inventory down 0.93%

15 Aug | Steel News

China’s crude steel output drops 9.46% in July, further fall foreseen for Aug amid losses

15 Aug | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter reports net loss in H1

13 Aug | Steel News