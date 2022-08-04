Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 7.3% in late July

Thursday, 04 August 2022 12:35:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On July 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 10.73 million mt, down 850,000 mt or 7.3 percent compared to July 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of July 31, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 2.04 million mt, 1.29 million mt, 0.99 million mt, 1.49 million mt and 4.92 million mt, down 4.2 percent, 1.5 percent, 3.9 percent, 9.1 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively, all compared to July 20.