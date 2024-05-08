﻿
Stellantis will manufacture hydrogen trucks in Mexico

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 07:12:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The multinational automaker Stellantis, the third largest vehicle producer in Mexico, will manufacture a hydrogen-powered truck at its facilities in the northern city of Saltillo, Coahuila, the specialized news site electrek.co published today.

The reports indicated that the vehicles will be to supply the North American market.

Stellantis is formed by the Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the French PSA Group.

In Mexico, in the first four months of the year, Stellantis manufactured just over 143,600 vehicles, a figure that places it as the third largest producer with a share of 11.2 percent of the 1.3 million vehicles manufactured by the 13 manufacturers in the country.

Stellantis is second only to Nissan's 17.0 percent share and leader General Motors' 22.6 percent share.


