﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Auto parts production in Mexico hits new record in January

Monday, 08 April 2024 23:38:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The National Auto Parts Industry (INA), the fourth largest in the world, announced that the value of production in January increased 9.1 percent, year-over-year, to $10.26 billion. That figure is a new historical record for the first month of each year.

The general director of the INA business chamber, Armando Cortés, said in a press conference that the forecast for 2024 remains unchanged at $125.7 billion, a figure that would represent a nominal increase of 3.7 percent compared to the $121.2 billion in 2023.

He estimated a conservative and marginal increase in the estimate of its production for 2024 of 3.7 percent, compared to the historical record of 2023 with $ 121.2 billion, according to a report from the business chamber.

Since May of last year, the auto parts industry in Mexico exceeded $10.0 billion in production value.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

AMDA expects 1.5 million vehicles sold by 2024 in Mexico

08 Apr | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production falls 12.8 percent in March

05 Apr | Steel News

Sales of new vehicles in Mexico up 4.5 percent in March

03 Apr | Steel News

South Korea-based Seco Seojin to invest $300 million in Mexican factory

02 Apr | Steel News

Canadian auto parts company to invest $166 million in Mexico

21 Mar | Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow falls 4.6 percent in January

19 Mar | Steel News

General Motors Silao-Mexico and workers’ union agree to a 14.2 percent salary increase

15 Mar | Steel News

Steel participates in 46.5 percent of auto parts production in Mexico

08 Mar | Steel News

Mexico expects auto parts production to reach $125.7 billion in 2024, up from 2023

07 Mar | Steel News

Posco will invest in Mexico in a second auto parts plant for EVs

06 Mar | Steel News