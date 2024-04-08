Auto parts production in Mexico hits new record in January

Monday, 08 April 2024 23:38:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The National Auto Parts Industry (INA), the fourth largest in the world, announced that the value of production in January increased 9.1 percent, year-over-year, to $10.26 billion. That figure is a new historical record for the first month of each year.

The general director of the INA business chamber, Armando Cortés, said in a press conference that the forecast for 2024 remains unchanged at $125.7 billion, a figure that would represent a nominal increase of 3.7 percent compared to the $121.2 billion in 2023.

He estimated a conservative and marginal increase in the estimate of its production for 2024 of 3.7 percent, compared to the historical record of 2023 with $ 121.2 billion, according to a report from the business chamber.

Since May of last year, the auto parts industry in Mexico exceeded $10.0 billion in production value.