﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Volvo to build new truck manufacturing plant in Mexico

Friday, 12 April 2024 23:30:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Sweden-based Volvo will build a new truck plant in Mexico, which will be added to the bus production plant it has in the vicinity of Mexico City, according to reports in the Mexican press.

The new truck plant will be to complement Volvo's production in the United States to boost sales of its Volvo Trucks and Mack trucks trademarks throughout the American continent, according to company statements, mentioned in press reports.

The amount of investment, location and production capacity was not disclosed. However, the Swedish company's plan is to build a plant of around 158,000 square meters and start production of heavy trucks in Mexico in 2026.

Data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), seen by SteelOrbis, show that in 2023 Mexico was the world's fifth largest producer of heavy trucks in the world with a global share of 6 percent, surpassed by the United States (9 percent), India (9 percent), Japan (13 percent) and China (44 percent).

Currently in Mexico there are 12 companies producing heavy vehicles (trucks and buses): Freightliner, International Truck, Kenworth, Mercedes-Benz Autobuses, Isuzu, Foton, Volkswagen Camiones y Autobuses, Volvo Buses, Hino, Dina, MAN and Shacman (Shaanxi Automobile Group). However, 95 percent of production is concentrated in three companies: Freightliner (56 percent), International Truck (31 percent) and Kenworth (8 percent).

Volvo has a bus plant in Tultitlán, in the central state of Mexico. That city is located 26 miles from Mexico City, the largest market in the country.

In 2023, of the nearly 223,000 heavy vehicles that were manufactured in Mexico, Volvo Buses only contributed 0.5 percent of the total.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Auto parts production in Mexico hits new record in January

08 Apr | Steel News

AMDA expects 1.5 million vehicles sold by 2024 in Mexico

08 Apr | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production falls 12.8 percent in March

05 Apr | Steel News

Sales of new vehicles in Mexico up 4.5 percent in March

03 Apr | Steel News

South Korea-based Seco Seojin to invest $300 million in Mexican factory

02 Apr | Steel News

Canadian auto parts company to invest $166 million in Mexico

21 Mar | Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow falls 4.6 percent in January

19 Mar | Steel News

General Motors Silao-Mexico and workers’ union agree to a 14.2 percent salary increase

15 Mar | Steel News

Steel participates in 46.5 percent of auto parts production in Mexico

08 Mar | Steel News

Mexico expects auto parts production to reach $125.7 billion in 2024, up from 2023

07 Mar | Steel News