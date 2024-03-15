General Motors Silao-Mexico and workers’ union agree to a 14.2 percent salary increase

Friday, 15 March 2024 00:00:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

General Motors’ unit in the central city of Silao, Guanajuato reached a salary review agreement with its union with an increase of 14.2 percent, an increase that includes a 9.7 percent increase directly to salary, sources told SteelOrbis of information linked to the union.

The agreement must be voted on by the workers of General Motors Silao, with the supervision of the Mexican labor authorities. SteelOrbis requested information from the Ministry of Labor, but there was no immediate response. The National Independent Union of Automotive Industry Workers (SINTTIA) was also contacted, but they did not respond.

According to information sources, the contractual review (which includes salaries and benefits) considers a direct increase in salary of 9.7 percent, an increase of 14.0 to 14.5 percent in food vouchers, an increase of 4.0 to 6.0 percent to the Fund Savings, which should be 7.0 percent for October.

The quarterly productivity bonus increases from MXN 1,600 to MXN 1,950 (from $94 to $114), a 100% increase in the annual social security bonus to remain at MXN 800 ($47). In addition to a 33 percent increase in the annual bonus for school expenses, which will be the equivalent of $35, among other increases.

General Motors in Silao, Guanajuato has a unionized workforce of 5,000 workers. Information sources said that all increases are equivalent to an increase of 14.21 percent.

In addition, it was agreed that the company would pay 65 percent of the salary in scheduled work stoppages and 70 percent in unscheduled stoppages.

General Motors is the largest vehicle producer in Mexico. In 2023, it manufactured more than 722,600 units, a figure that represented 19.1 percent of the 3.8 million vehicles manufactured in Mexico. Nissan with 16.3 percent and Stellantis with 12.4 percent are the three largest automotive producers in the country.

General Motors has production centers in Mexico in Toluca, State of Mexico; in Silao, Guanajuato; in San Luis Potosí and Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila.