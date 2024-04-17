﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow up 29 percent in February

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 20:20:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico's trade flow with the global automotive industry registered an increase of 29.6 percent in February, year-over-year, to $24.61 billion, the second largest increase in the last 13 months. Imports registered a new historical record, according to an analysis by SteelOrbis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Imports related to the automotive industry in Mexico registered a new historical record in February with $7.96 billion, 35.8 percent or $2.10 billion more.

The value of exports totaled $16.65 billion, 26.9 percent or $3.53 billion more than the same month last year.

Data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) show that the automotive industry in Mexico is the second largest consumer of steel.

In the accumulated value of the first two months of the year, the value of exports from the automotive industry (light vehicles, heavy vehicles and auto parts) totaled $29.37 billion and imports totaled $13.42 billion, figures that represent annual increases of 9.9 and 18.5 percent, in the same order.

The automotive industry has historically had a surplus, as demonstrated by statistical data from the last 30 years.

In February it was $8.69 billion and the accumulated amount was $15.95 billion, figures that represented annual increases of 19.7 and 3.6 percent, respectively.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Volvo to build new truck manufacturing plant in Mexico

12 Apr | Steel News

Auto parts production in Mexico hits new record in January

08 Apr | Steel News

AMDA expects 1.5 million vehicles sold by 2024 in Mexico

08 Apr | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production falls 12.8 percent in March

05 Apr | Steel News

Sales of new vehicles in Mexico up 4.5 percent in March

03 Apr | Steel News

South Korea-based Seco Seojin to invest $300 million in Mexican factory

02 Apr | Steel News

Canadian auto parts company to invest $166 million in Mexico

21 Mar | Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow falls 4.6 percent in January

19 Mar | Steel News

General Motors Silao-Mexico and workers’ union agree to a 14.2 percent salary increase

15 Mar | Steel News

Steel participates in 46.5 percent of auto parts production in Mexico

08 Mar | Steel News