South Korea-based Seco Seojin to invest $300 million in Mexican factory

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 22:41:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Auto parts producer Seco Seojin Mobility, based in Siheung, South Korea, will invest $300 million to build its first production plant in the northern city of Escobedo in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, according to reports in the Mexican press.

The producer of auto parts such as clutch cover, clutch disc, facing, flywheel, drive plate, release bearing, among others, considers that the first phase of the plant in Mexico could begin production in February 2025.

According to the Mexican newspaper El Economista, the new plant will be for the production of motors for electric vehicles, particularly for the Hyundai and Kia manufacturers.

In the world, the Korean company produces auto parts for manufacturers such as Hyundai, Kia, General Motors Daewoo Auto and Technology (GMDAT), SsangYong Motor Company, RSM Automotive, Tata Daewoo, Daewoo Bus, Hyundai Mobis, Doosan Infracore, General Motors (GM), Volkswagen, Renault, Groupe PSA, Kubota, Jatco, FCC Automotive, Dynax Corporation, among others.

The company serves the markets of South Korea, Americas, Asia, Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Escobedo is 13 miles north of Monterrey, the capital of Nuevo León, and 155 miles south of the border city of Laredo, Texas.