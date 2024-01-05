﻿
US-based heavy truck producer will invest $50 million in Mexico

Friday, 05 January 2024 22:26:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Washington-based Paccar Inc. announced a $50 million investment for its plant in the Mexican state of Baja California, the company said in a statement.

“The $50 million investment project for the production plant in Mexicali (Baja California) is a sign of innovation, leadership and development in the region,” reported Preston Feight, global CEO of Paccar Inc, according to the press release.

The Mexican unit of Paccar, Inc. is Kenworth, the third largest producer of heavy trucks in the country, with a market share of less than 10 percent. It is only surpassed by International Trucks with almost 30 percent and Freightliner with more than 56 percent.

The announced investment will be used to build a new space for testing the different types of trucks produced in Mexicali. It will be for units with diesel, natural gas and electric engines. Additionally, for a new office area of 200 spaces for administrative workers, and to expand and modernize the cafeteria and dining room area, which benefits the more than 3,500 employees of the company in Mexicali.

The announcement of the investment by the global CEO of Paccar, Preston Feight, was made accompanied by the governor of the state of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila and the United States Consul in Mexico, Tom Reott.


