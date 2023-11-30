﻿
English
China’s Shacman will invest $10 million to assemble heavy trucks in Mexico

Thursday, 30 November 2023 22:51:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Shacman, part of China-based Shaanxi Automobile Group, producer of buses and heavy trucks, will invest $10 million to install a heavy truck assembly plant in the central state of Querétaro. The start of operations is scheduled for the first quarter of next year, according to press reports.

“One of the goals is to assemble around a thousand units in 2024,” the Mexican media specialized in logistics Info-Transportes published today. The Chinese company is best known for its Shacman trademark.

The importer of heavy trucks to Mexico said that it will close the year with 20 points of sale and the forecast is to double the size in the coming years.

The Shacman truck assembly will compete with Mexican producers that consume inputs manufactured in the country. More than 90 percent of heavy truck production in the country is in three companies: Freightliner with 58.1 percent, International Truck with 27.2 percent and Paccar's unit in Mexico (Kenworth) with 9.1 percent.

Querétaro, where Shacman will build its assembly plant, is 135 miles northwest of downtown Mexico City, the country's largest market.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive Investments 

