Voss Automotive to invest $40 million to expand in Mexico

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 23:28:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Voss Automotive, a German producer of tubing for the automotive industry, began the expansion of its operations in the northern state of Coahuila, now with the construction of a new plant in the northern city of Matamoros where it will invest $40 million, the state government reported.

"In the laying of the first stone (of the new plant) of VOSS Automotive México-Laguna in Matamoros," reported Governor Manolo Jiménez Salinas in a message on his personal X account (formerly Twitter).

It is estimated that the company that produces molded tubes, hydraulic tubes made of polished steel, galvanized, stainless steel or other materials with thick and thin walls, will generate around 500 jobs with the launch of its new 24,000 square meter plant.

Matamoros is located 150 miles west of the General Motors production plant in Saltillo, Coahuila and the same distance from the Stellantis automotive plant in Ramos Arizpe.

The global CEO of Voss Automotive, Thomas Roethig, was present at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the factory.

Data from the business chamber Industria Nacional de Autopartes (INA) shows that Coahuila is the largest Mexican economy in auto parts with a production of $17.2 billion in the January-November period. In second place is the central state of Guanajuato with $14.5 billion and in third position Nuevo León with $13.6 billion.

In that same period, Mexico manufactured $111.5 billion, making the country the fourth largest producer of auto parts in the world and the largest supplier to the United States.