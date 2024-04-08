﻿
AMDA expects 1.5 million vehicles sold by 2024 in Mexico

Monday, 08 April 2024 23:32:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA), which is comprised of more than 2,500 new vehicle distributors in the country, considers that in 2024 the sale of new vehicles in Mexico could reach 1.5 million units, said the executive president of the association, Guillermo Rosales Zárate, at a press conference.

Zárate said that his forecast for 2024 is the sale of 1,451 million vehicles. “However, making a qualitative assessment, there are elements that bring us closer to 1.5 million units. This is to maintain the spirit of consumers, the recovery of purchasing power and the economic competition registered in the different automotive corporations.”

In December of last year, the forecast for 2024 was 1.48 million. However, in January it was cut to 1.45 million and has now been increased to 1.5 million.

If the forecast of 1.5 million vehicles sold in 2024 is realized, it would be the third largest volume in Mexican history, surpassed by the 1.53 million in 2017 and the 1.61 million new vehicles sold in 2016.

Sales forecasts for 2024 were made with estimates of a 2.2 percent increase in GDP and annual inflation of 4.0 percent.


