﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow falls 4.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 00:22:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico's trade flow with the world in the automotive industry registered the first decrease after 10 consecutive months of growth, decreasing in January 4.6 percent, year-over-year, to $18.19 billion, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The January data contrasts with the historical record trade flow registered last October with $25.48 billion. On that occasion, exports and imports were also historical records.

In January, the value of exports totaled $12.72 billion, 6.5 percent or $882 million less than the first month of last year. The value is the lowest in the last 18 months (August 2022).

Imports related to the automotive industry in Mexico registered a marginal increase of 0.01 percent in January, year-over-year, to $5.47 billion. This has accumulated 24 consecutive months of growth.

The automotive industry has historically had a surplus, as demonstrated by statistical data from the last 30 years. In January it was $7.26 billion, 10.9 percent or $883 million less than the first month of last year.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

General Motors Silao-Mexico and workers’ union agree to a 14.2 percent salary increase

15 Mar | Steel News

Steel participates in 46.5 percent of auto parts production in Mexico

08 Mar | Steel News

Mexico expects auto parts production to reach $125.7 billion in 2024, up from 2023

07 Mar | Steel News

Posco will invest in Mexico in a second auto parts plant for EVs

06 Mar | Steel News

Chinese auto parts consortium will invest $45 million in Coahuila, Mexico

06 Mar | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production up 7.8 percent in February

06 Mar | Steel News

Mexican sales of new vehicles up 11.1 percent in February

04 Mar | Steel News

Voss Automotive to invest $40 million to expand in Mexico

28 Feb | Steel News

Mexico's automotive exports fall to $12.7 billion in January

27 Feb | Steel News

Audi Mexico recovers production lost due to strike

26 Feb | Steel News