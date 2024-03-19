Mexico's automotive trade flow falls 4.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 00:22:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexico's trade flow with the world in the automotive industry registered the first decrease after 10 consecutive months of growth, decreasing in January 4.6 percent, year-over-year, to $18.19 billion, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The January data contrasts with the historical record trade flow registered last October with $25.48 billion. On that occasion, exports and imports were also historical records.

In January, the value of exports totaled $12.72 billion, 6.5 percent or $882 million less than the first month of last year. The value is the lowest in the last 18 months (August 2022).

Imports related to the automotive industry in Mexico registered a marginal increase of 0.01 percent in January, year-over-year, to $5.47 billion. This has accumulated 24 consecutive months of growth.

The automotive industry has historically had a surplus, as demonstrated by statistical data from the last 30 years. In January it was $7.26 billion, 10.9 percent or $883 million less than the first month of last year.