Mexican production of heavy trucks down 14.8 percent in April

Monday, 13 May 2024 08:49:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Heavy truck production in Mexico decreased 14.8 percent in April, year-over-year, to 14,950 units. It is the second consecutive annual decline and the third so far this year, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

The lower production in April was mainly influenced by the 48.4 percent drop in International Truck, which went from 5,589 units in April 2023 to 2,884 units in April of this year.

93.6 percent of heavy truck production in Mexico was concentrated in three companies: Freightliner (owned by the German Daimler Group) contributed 62.3 percent, International Truck contributed 19.3 percent and Kenworth, Paccar's subsidiary in Mexico, Inc. (owner of the Peterbilt and DAF truck brands) contributed 12.1 percent of the total.

The rest of the production was distributed in Mercedes-Benz Buses, Volkswagen Trucks and Buses, Isuzu, Foton, Hino, Volvo Buses and the Mexican Dina.

In foreign trade, April export volume decreased 21.1 percent, year-over-year, to 11,391 units. It is the second consecutive annual decline and the third drop in the first four months of the year.

In the accumulated January-April period, 67,759 units were manufactured and 53,472 units were exported, volumes that represented drops of 9.9 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023.

 


