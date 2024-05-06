Sales of new vehicles in Mexico up 14.8 percent in April

Monday, 06 May 2024 09:39:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New vehicle sales in the Mexican market increased by 14.8 percent, year-over-year, in April to 112,048 units. This volume is the highest for a single month in the last seven years, and it is the twelfth consecutive time that it exceeds 100,000 units sold per month, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Of the total volume sold, five companies accounted for 60.3 percent. Nissan contributed 16.1 percent of the total, followed by General Motors with 15.5 percent, Volkswagen 12.4 percent, Toyota with 8.7 percent, and KIA with 7.5 percent.

Of the large companies, the percentage increases of Honda stood out with an increase of 102.0 percent, Mazda with 89.6 percent and Toyota with an increase of 35.3 percent. In contrast, Renault registered a 74.5 percent drop in volume.

In the accumulated four months, 461,800 units were sold, up 11.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

The Inegi information comes from the records of 23 companies affiliated with the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA) and two other non-associated companies.