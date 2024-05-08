Mexican vehicle production up 21.7 percent in April

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 07:09:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Vehicle production in Mexico increased 21.7 percent in April, year-over-year, to 358,575 units, a volume that represents a historical maximum for the months of April of each year. During the month, eight assembly companies increased their production and five decreased, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

April was the fourth consecutive month with production above 300,000 units per month. In the last 41 months (since December 2019), that production volume has only been exceeded 14 times.

Of the total production, 70.2 percent was concentrated in five vehicle manufacturers: Volkswagen 10.0 percent, Ford Motor 10.7 percent, Stellantis (Fiat, Chrysler and PSA) 11.0 percent, Nissan 15.6 percent and the market leader General Motors 22.9 percent.

The largest percentage increases in production were at JAC (Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp) with an increase of 85.5 percent (0.7 percent market share). Nissan increased it by 51.9 percent and with more than 30 percent were Volkswagen, General Motors and KIA (the Korean has a market share of 6.7 percent in production).

Nissan with 31 basis points to end the month with 15.6 percent, General Motors gained 250 basis points to 22.9 percent and Volkswagen gained 130 basis points to 10.4 percent.

In contrast, those that lost the most were BMW Group with 130 basis points and total with a share in total production of 2.0 percent, Toyota lost 210 basis points and total at 6.0 percent and Stellantis lost 270 basis points to total at 11.0 percent. hundred.

In exports, a new historical record for the month of April was also achieved in April. This month, 289,756 units were shipped, 14.4 percent more, year-over-year.

Of that volume, five companies contributed 66.5 percent: General Motors continues to be the export leader with 24.3 percent of the total, followed by Volkswagen with 11.9 percent, Ford Motor with 10.9 percent, Nissan with 10.5 percent and Stellantis. with 9.0 percent.

In the accumulated January-April, production totaled 1.29 million units, 5.7 percent more compared to the same period in 2023. Exports totaled 1.11 million units, 12.1 percent more.

The automotive industry is the second largest consumer of steel in Mexico, surpassed only by the construction industry.