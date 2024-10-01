 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Spain’s...

Spain’s Hydnum Steel and Knauf Interfer to create green steel supply network

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 15:30:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based Hydnum Steel has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Europe-based steel processing and distribution company Knauf Interfer, to collaborate on the supply of green steel, the creation of a green supply network and on scrap recycling.

Under the MoU, Knauf Interfer will procure green steel worth about €80 million per year from the Spanish steelmaker. Moreover, both companies will create a green steel supply network, benefitting from Knauf’s production and supply chain hub in Germany and serving customers in central European markets. They are also considering collaborating on steel processing in the future, under which Knauf will offer cutting, segmentation and re-coiling services customized for Hydnum’s customers.

Additionally, the partners plan to create a circular economy to recycle scrap together. As a result, scrap generated by Knauf will be recycled at Hydnum’s Puertollano plant.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Sweden’s SSAB to provide fossil-free steel to France’s Alstom

01 Oct | Steel News

Sweden’s Stegra to establish pelletizing plant for green steel production

01 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France’s new ladle furnace at Fos-sur-Mer to support decarbonization efforts

01 Oct | Steel News

Sweden’s Stegra receives state aid for green steel operations

20 Sep | Steel News

Germany plans to decarbonize one-third of domestic steel capacity by 2030

18 Sep | Steel News

Sweden’s H2 Green Steel rebrands as Stegra

13 Sep | Steel News

Italy’s Feralpi to procure clean energy from Enfinity Global

11 Sep | Steel News

Mario Draghi: EU needs more coordinated industry policy and common plan for decarbonization to compete

11 Sep | Steel News

Czech-based Třinecké Železárny starts its first decarbonization project with cold briquetting line

11 Sep | Steel News

EUROFER: Radical Clean Industrial Deal is last chance for stronger and greener EU

06 Sep | Steel News