Emissions from industrial installations covered by the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) decreased by 3.3 percent year on year in 2025, with iron and steel, cement and chemicals among the main drivers, according to the European Commission's November 9 report on the functioning of the European carbon market in 2025.

Free allocation is based on performance benchmarks reflecting the average emissions intensity of the 10 percent most efficient installations producing the relevant product. Operators must purchase additional allowances for emissions not covered by their free allocation. According to the report, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) began gradually replacing free allocation in covered sectors, including iron and steel, from 2026. CBAM sectors accounted for approximately 54 percent of total free allocation in 2021-2025. Approximately 211 million allowances that will not be allocated for free in 2026-2030 because of the CBAM phase-in will be made available to the Innovation Fund. The Commission also reiterated that CBAM initially covers direct emissions for iron and steel, while indirect emissions associated with electricity consumption are excluded at the outset.

Extension to 180 downstream products and temporary fund proposed

The report outlines the Commission's December 2025 proposal to extend CBAM from 2028 to 180 downstream products that rely heavily on steel and aluminum. Examples include washing machines, industrial radiators and casting machines. The proposed extension aims to prevent circumvention through a shift in imports from basic materials already covered by CBAM to downstream products outside its scope. The Commission's proposed Temporary Decarbonisation Fund would address remaining carbon leakage risks in trade-intensive ETS sectors. It would reimburse part of the ETS carbon costs for goods exposed to competition from cheaper, more emissions-intensive alternatives in third-country markets.

According to the report, 15 member states paid €6.9 billion in 2025 to compensate eligible industries for indirect carbon costs incurred in 2024. The Commission said amendments to the state aid guidelines in December 2025 extended eligibility to additional electricity-intensive sectors and increased permitted aid intensity for existing sectors. Beneficiaries are required to reinvest part of the aid in projects reducing their direct or indirect carbon footprint.