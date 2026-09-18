EUROFER and Turkish steelmakers discuss CBAM and industry competitiveness

European Steel Association (EUROFER) President Henrik Adam has met senior representatives of the Turkish steel industry in Istanbul to discuss the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), carbon costs and the competitiveness of steel producers supplying the European market, according to a statement by the European Federation of Steel, Tubes and Metals Distribution & Trade (EUROMETAL).

The meeting, hosted by ALMAMET International Group at the Çırağan Palace Kempinski, brought together executives from Turkish steelmakers and industry organizations as well as representatives of the European steel sector. According to a statement issued following the meeting, Adam presented EUROFER's assessment of the EU's carbon-related regulatory framework and CBAM implementation. Participants also discussed the outlook for the European steel industry and the market and competitive conditions expected to affect the sector.

CBAM costs and compliance requirements addressed

CBAM entered its definitive phase on January 1, 2026, covering imports into the EU from several carbon-intensive sectors, including iron and steel. Under the mechanism, EU importers are required to report embedded emissions and surrender the corresponding number of CBAM certificates, while a carbon price already paid in the country of production may be deducted if the necessary evidence is provided.

During the meeting, participants discussed the potential impact of CBAM-related costs and compliance requirements on Turkish steelmakers supplying EU customers. Emissions management, investments in lower-carbon steelmaking, environmental performance and the implications of evolving EU climate and trade policies were also addressed. The participants also discussed the growing importance of carbon intensity and regulatory compliance for access to the European steel market.

Major Turkish steel producers participate in meeting

Attendees included Çolakoğlu Metalurji CEO and World Steel Association Chairman Uğur Dalbeler, Tosyalı Holding Founder and Chairman Fuat Tosyalı, Çolakoğlu Metalurji Chairman Hasan Çolakoğlu and Turkish Steel Producers Association Secretary General Veysel Yayan.

Representatives of İzmir Demir Çelik, Diler Holding, Kardemir Çelik, HABAŞ, Hasçelik, Tata Steel Ticaret and Kroman Çelik also participated in the meeting, along with ALMAMET International Group Owner and Chairman Karl Koehler, CEO Tolga İmrağ and Metser Demir Çelik Founder Sezai Atay.