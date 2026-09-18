China's rebar output decreases by 11.8 percent in January-August 2026

In the January-August period this year, China's rebar production totaled 113.54 million mt, down 11.8 percent year on year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, domestic wire rod production amounted to 83.4 million mt, decreasing by 6.5 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 40.031 million mt, up 4.4 percent year on year.

In August alone, China's production of rebar, wire rod and welded pipe amounted to 12.589 million mt, 10.176 million mt and 5.226 million mt, down 18.5 percent, down 10.1 percent and up 5.6 percent year on year, while down 4.8 percent, up 1.6 percent and down 0.5 percent month on month, respectively.