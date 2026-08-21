 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's rebar output decreases by 11.2 percent in January-July 2026

Friday, 21 August 2026 10:30:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, China's rebar production totaled 100.928 million mt, down 11.2 percent year on year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, domestic wire rod production amounted to 73.074 million mt, decreasing by 6.2 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 34.793 million mt, up 4.8 percent year on year.

In July alone, China's production of rebar, wire rod and welded pipe amounted to 13.223 million mt, 10.014 million mt and 5.25 million mt, down 13.6 percent, down 11.2 percent and up 5.7 percent year on year, while down 15.5 percent, 8.1 percent and 4.9 percent month on month, respectively.

Tags: Rebar Longs China Far East Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 40 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  6 - 32 mm
ES ISO 6935-2 2019 B500BWR , ASTM A615 GR 60
YOTTA TRADING
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 19, 2026

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 18, 2026

18 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 17, 2026

17 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 14, 2026

14 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 13, 2026

13 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 12, 2026

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 11, 2026

11 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 10, 2026

10 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 7, 2026

07 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 6, 2026

06 Aug | Longs and Billet