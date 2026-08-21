China's rebar output decreases by 11.2 percent in January-July 2026

In the January-July period this year, China's rebar production totaled 100.928 million mt, down 11.2 percent year on year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, domestic wire rod production amounted to 73.074 million mt, decreasing by 6.2 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 34.793 million mt, up 4.8 percent year on year.

In July alone, China's production of rebar, wire rod and welded pipe amounted to 13.223 million mt, 10.014 million mt and 5.25 million mt, down 13.6 percent, down 11.2 percent and up 5.7 percent year on year, while down 15.5 percent, 8.1 percent and 4.9 percent month on month, respectively.