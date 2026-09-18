SMS to build two pelletizing plants with 5.1 million mt capacity in China

German plantmaker SMS group has received two separate contracts to supply travelling grate pelletizing plants with a combined annual production capacity of 5.1 million mt in China's Hebei province. The plants will be supplied to Ganglu Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. and Jinan Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd., both part of Jinan Steel Group.

The annual 2.4 million mt Ganglu Iron and Steel pelletizing plant will be located in Tangshan, while the annual 2.7 million mt Jinan Iron and Steel plant will be built in Wu'an. Both facilities will be integrated into the companies' existing steelworks, with commissioning scheduled for the end of 2027.

SMS to introduce optimized cooling technology in China

Under the projects, SMS group will deploy its optimized thermal cooling system in China for the first time. The technology circulates off-gas within the system instead of wasting exhaust gas and is expected to reduce fuel consumption by up to 20 percent and plant off-gas volumes by more than 30 percent.

SMS group stated that the projects are being driven by the customers' environmental requirements and are intended to provide reliable, efficient and high-quality pellet production. The equipment supplier also plans to shorten the delivery period to 11 months to support the project schedule.

Plants to use Pretium control system

SMS Agglomeration will provide the core travelling grate pelletizing technology as well as the Pretium control system for both facilities. The system will provide the automation platform for KPI-oriented operations and support process control, operator training during construction and ramp-up, as well as digital applications designed to optimize production, energy consumption, emissions and plant availability.

Meanwhile, Beijing Shougang International Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. (BSIET) will serve as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the two projects. SMS group and BSIET have previously cooperated on projects in China and extended their joint cooperation agreement earlier this year.

According to SMS group, the two projects represent its agglomeration business' first project win in China since SMS Agglomeration became part of the company.