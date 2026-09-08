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Brazilian iron ore exports slip 2.2 pct. in August as shipments to Europe slump 54 percent

Tuesday, 08 September 2026 23:18:32 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore exports (pellets excluded) reached 34.406 million metric tons (mt) in August, against 35.183 million mt in July, according to data from Secex, the Brazilian foreign trade secretariat of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade.

The main destinations were Asia (31.788 million mt, of which 27.646 million mt went to China), Europe (1.211 million mt, from 2.639 million mt in July), South America (565,100 mt), the Middle East (377,600 mt), Africa (333,400 mt), and Mexico (131,100 mt).

Meanwhile, pellets exports declined by 5.5 percent to 2.745 million mt, destined to Asia (961,500 mt), Africa (756,300 mt), Europe (387,300 mt), Argentina (316,900 mt), the US (235,300 mt) and Trinidad and Tobago (88,000 mt).

Tags: Pellet Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Steelmaking Production Imp/exp Statistics 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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