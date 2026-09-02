Samarco starts receiving wind energy from Casa dos Ventos ahead of schedule

The Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer Samarco, a 50:50 joint venture between the miner Vale and BHP, said in a statement that it has begun receiving wind energy through its strategic partnership with Casa dos Ventos, earlier than the original 2027 schedule.

The company is receiving 45 average megawatts of clean power through its equity interest in the Serra do Tigre Wind Complex, adding wind power to its electricity supply.

Energy from the project is expected to cover approximately 30 percent of its electricity needs.

This initiative supports Samarco's strategy to improve energy cost predictability, increase energy security, support planned operational growth in the coming years and further diversify its electricity sources.

Over the agreement term, energy supplied by the Serra do Tigre Wind Complex is expected to avoid an estimated 2.45 million metric tons (mt) of CO₂ emissions.