Metso to modernize Chinese iron ore pelletizing plant

Monday, 01 February 2021 16:23:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it will modernize the iron ore pelletizing plant of China-based Beijing Shougang International Engineering Technology Co. Ltd. (BSIET), supplying new technology which is more environmentally friendly. The value of the order is not disclosed.

“We are very pleased about this new order, and we are looking forward to working with the customer operating the steel plant and our long-term partner BSIET. This is the second pelletizing plant contract we’ve received in China within six months, underlining the strong presence of our traveling grate technology on the Chinese market,” Tobias Stefan, vice president, Ferrous & Heat Transfer business line at Metso Outotec, said.

Pellet production at the plant is expected to start by mid-2022. The company’s traveling grate technology produces uniform pellets and ensures high performance and quality with low investment and operating costs, as well as low energy consumption and emissions.