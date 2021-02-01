﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Metso to modernize Chinese iron ore pelletizing plant

Monday, 01 February 2021 16:23:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it will modernize the iron ore pelletizing plant of China-based Beijing Shougang International Engineering Technology Co. Ltd. (BSIET), supplying new technology which is more environmentally friendly. The value of the order is not disclosed.

“We are very pleased about this new order, and we are looking forward to working with the customer operating the steel plant and our long-term partner BSIET. This is the second pelletizing plant contract we’ve received in China within six months, underlining the strong presence of our traveling grate technology on the Chinese market,” Tobias Stefan, vice president, Ferrous & Heat Transfer business line at Metso Outotec, said.

Pellet production at the plant is expected to start by mid-2022. The company’s traveling grate technology produces uniform pellets and ensures high performance and quality with low investment and operating costs, as well as low energy consumption and emissions.


Tags: metso  raw mat  iron ore  Far East  pellet  China  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Feb

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 1, 2021
29  Jan

Hyundai Steel reports net loss for 2020, expects demand to recover
27  Jan

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s crude steel output falls in 2020
22  Jan

Severstal’s steel output down in 2020, sales increase
13  Jan

Ferrexpo’s iron ore pellet output up seven percent in 2020