MOC: Average steel prices in China fluctuate in limited range in Sept 7-13 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the September 7-13 period this year average finished steel prices in China fluctuated within a limited range.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod and rebar both rose by 0.2 percent, while the average price of hot rolled steel strip decreased by 0.4 percent, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal increased by 3.9 percent, 2.4 percent and 1.0 percent week on week, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.7521