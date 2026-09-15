EUROFER backs CBAM extension to downstream steel products ahead of Parliament vote

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has called on members of the European Parliament to support amendments aimed at closing remaining loopholes in the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and ensuring comparable carbon costs for European steelmakers and imported steel products.

Ahead of the European Parliament vote on September 15, which foresees the extension of the mechanism to downstream products and anti-circumvention measures, EUROFER stated that although the CBAM entered its definitive phase in January 2026, many steel-intensive downstream products remain outside its scope. According to the association, foreign producers can consequently avoid CBAM costs by processing steel into finished products before exporting them to the EU.

ITRE amendment on steel-intensive products supported

EUROFER therefore expressed support for an amendment proposed by the European Parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) to extend the CBAM to additional steel-intensive products. The association stated that the measure would help prevent production and associated emissions from shifting outside the EU and support demand for European low-carbon steel.

EUROFER Director General Axel Eggert stated that European steelmakers are investing billions of euros in lower-emissions steel production while facing increasing carbon costs, stressing that a level playing field is necessary to maintain the economic viability of these investments.

Ferronickel and nickel pig iron emissions targeted by amendment

In addition, EUROFER is supporting an amendment that would ensure that emissions associated with ferronickel and nickel pig iron used in imported stainless steel are taken into account under the CBAM. According to the association, this would recognize the lower-carbon advantage of Europe's largely scrap-based stainless steel production.

The association is also backing an amendment aimed at closing a loophole under which imported steel can avoid CBAM costs when it is brought into the EU for processing and subsequently re-exported. EUROFER stated that strengthening the CBAM in these areas would help ensure that European steel and steel contained in imported downstream products compete under comparable carbon conditions while supporting investment in low-carbon steel production in Europe.