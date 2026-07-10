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Stegra urges EU to preserve strong ETS ahead of review

Friday, 10 July 2026 12:10:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Sweden-based green steel producer Stegra has called on the European Union to maintain its current climate policy framework, arguing that the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) has played a key role in enabling the investments currently transforming the European steel industry.

According to the company, steel producers, including Stegra, are investing billions of euros in low-carbon steel production based on a clear and predictable climate policy framework. Stegra stated that these investments are expected to improve the long-term competitiveness and efficiency of the European steel industry while strengthening Europe’s sovereignty, security and resilience.

Stronger support for industrial decarbonization

As the EU prepares for the next revision of the EU ETS, Stegra urged EU institutions to preserve the integrity of the system by avoiding measures that would artificially depress the carbon price. The company also called for a significantly larger share of EU ETS auction revenues to be recycled into industrial decarbonization investments and for the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to be further strengthened.

Stegra added that several other European steelmakers also support maintaining a strong EU ETS, including Outokumpu, SSAB, Salzgitter AG, Saarstahl AG, Dillinger, Stahl-Holding-Saar, Hydnum Steel, Gravithy and LKAB.


Tags: Sweden European Union Steelmaking CBAM Opinion Decarbonization Stegra 

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