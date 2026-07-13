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US continues AD orders on seamless pipe from four countries

Monday, 13 July 2026 16:41:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe (seamless pipe) from the Czech Republic, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine.

The DOC determined that revocation of the orders would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping.

As a result, the DOC is continuing the AD orders. The weighted-average dumping margins are up to 51.70 percent for the Czech Republic, 4.48 percent for the Republic of Korea, 209.72 percent for the Russian Federation, and 23.75 percent for Ukraine.


Tags: Tubular Far East Europe North America 

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