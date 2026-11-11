ArcelorMittal's XCarb steel added to Galvano Metaal's product portfolio

Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal has announced that Dutch metal distributor Galvano Metaal has added its XCarb recycled and renewably produced steel to its hot rolled pickled sheet product portfolio, expanding the availability of lower-carbon steel products for manufacturers.

According to statement, the addition is aimed at providing Galvano Metaal's customers with more steel options that can help reduce the carbon footprint of their products while maintaining the quality and functionality of conventional steel.

Galvano Metaal expands low-carbon steel offering

ArcelorMittal stated that its XCarb recycled and renewably produced steel is manufactured using recycled steel and renewable electricity, enabling manufacturers to reduce the carbon footprint of their products.

Sohail Rahimi, purchasing manager at Galvano Metaal, noted that decarbonization is receiving increasing attention in the market and that the company aims to provide customers with different steel options, including XCarb. Meanwhile, Erwin De Proost, ArcelorMittal account manager for Galvano Metaal, stated that demand for XCarb steel with a physically low carbon footprint is increasing across almost all market segments. He added that replacing conventional steel with XCarb recycled and renewably produced steel can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of finished products without compromising their quality or functionality.

The company also highlighted that the use of lower-carbon steel can contribute to reducing Scope 3 emissions across the supply chains of steel processors, manufacturers and end users, including those operating in the consumer goods and construction sectors.

Galvano Metaal, which sources its products exclusively from European steel producers, also implements sustainability measures in its own operations, including the use of solar energy, LED lighting, waste separation, efficient transport planning and a vehicle fleet consisting largely of hybrid or electric vehicles.

According to ArcelorMittal, the expansion of Galvano Metaal's portfolio builds on the companies' longstanding commercial relationship and combines the distributor's market knowledge and customer network with ArcelorMittal's expertise in lower-carbon steel production.