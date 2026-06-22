ArcelorMittal partners with AWS to accelerate AI-driven steelmaking transformation

ArcelorMittal has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at accelerating industrial automation and digital transformation across its global operations through cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and edge technologies.

Under the agreement, ArcelorMittal will integrate AWS cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities into its manufacturing processes to improve safety, asset reliability and energy efficiency. The company plans to migrate parts of its operational technology and information technology systems onto AWS infrastructure, extending cloud-based applications directly into production environments.

AI applications to support steelmaking operations

Using AWS technologies for industrial internet of things (IoT), real-time sensor monitoring and machine learning, ArcelorMittal intends to deploy a range of AI-driven applications at its production facilities. These include predictive maintenance systems designed to improve equipment reliability, computer-vision technologies for quality control, process optimization tools and digital twin solutions for manufacturing assets and production lines.

According to the company, these technologies are expected to enhance operational performance while supporting more efficient steelmaking processes.

Amazon signs lower-carbon steel supply agreement

In addition to the technology partnership, Amazon has entered into a multi-year supply framework agreement with ArcelorMittal covering structural steel deliveries in Europe and the UK. Under the agreement, ArcelorMittal will supply lower-carbon XCarb® steel for Amazon operational facilities and AWS data centers.

The companies stated that the agreement supports Amazon’s target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 and reflects a shared commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of construction activities through the use of lower-emission steel products.