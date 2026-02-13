ArcelorMittal Poland commissions 1 MW solar plant at Bytom to boost renewable energy use

ArcelorMittal Poland has announced that it has completed the construction of a 1 MW photovoltaic farm at its Bytom plant as part of its ongoing efforts to improve energy efficiency and increase the share of renewable energy in its operations.

The installation, implemented by Poland-based solar energy company Quanta Energy, consists of 1,692 photovoltaic panels. The electricity generated is supplied directly to the plant’s production infrastructure, powering equipment such as sheet cutting machines, overhead cranes, and forklift charging stations.

High self-consumption expected during peak production periods

A key feature of the project is its high level of self-consumption. During the summer months, when production is at peak levels, up to 90 percent of the electricity generated by the solar installation is expected to be used directly on site.

According to Rafał Nawrat, managing director of ArcelorMittal SSC Poland, the investment in green energy is intended to reduce the company’s carbon footprint, improve energy efficiency, and strengthen its market competitiveness.

Quanta Energy CEO Piotr Grzybczak stated that the project provides a stable and predictable on-site power source, lowers operating costs, and increases resilience to energy price volatility.

The steel used in the construction of the photovoltaic farm was produced and cut at ArcelorMittal’s Bytom plant and supplied by Hetmaniok. The structure was built using ArcelorMittal’s Magnelis® metallic-coated steel, which offers high corrosion resistance and durability in demanding industrial environments.