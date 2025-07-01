ArcelorMittal Poland fires hydrogen furnaces, builds new galvanizing line

ArcelorMittal Poland, the Polish arm of global steel giant ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has launched new hydrogen furnaces at the annealing line of its cold rolling mill at its Kraków site, taking a significant step toward sustainable steelmaking.

With a total investment of PLN 52 million ($14.45 million) under a broader PLN 100 million ($27.79 million) modernization plan, these furnaces mark a key milestone in reducing the environmental footprint of steel production. The new hydrogen furnaces are expected to yield multiple operational and environmental benefits such as increased steel purity and quality by optimized annealing, 50 percent reduced annealing time, increased productivity, lower energy consumption, and the elimination of ammonia.

Alongside the furnace project, ArcelorMittal Poland is constructing a new galvanizing line at the Kraków site. This development aims to reduce zinc consumption and enhance product durability and corrosion resistance.