ArcelorMittal Poland invests in environmental upgrades at Dąbrowa Górnicza

ArcelorMittal Poland has announced a new round of environmental and safety upgrades valued at nearly PLN 100 million ($27.51 million) at its Dąbrowa Górnicza plant.

The projects include the modernization of dedusting systems, upgrade of the argon treatment station, and a major overhaul of blast furnace No. 3’s slag granulation system.

Dedusting system modernization cuts emissions tenfold

The PLN 35 million ($9.63 million) modernization of the coke wagon tippers’ dust removal system has already been completed, achieving a tenfold reduction in dust emissions.

The new bag filter system captures particles to levels below 10 mg/Nm³, replacing the older electrostatic precipitator.

Upgrades also include new motors, modernized fans, and inverters, which collectively reduce power consumption and improve process reliability.

Safer, more efficient slag granulation at blast furnace no. 3

A further PLN 30 million ($8.25 million) is being spent on the overhaul of the slag granulation system at blast furnace No. 3, aimed at enhancing operational safety and process stability. Key works include:

Reinforcement of silo support structures,

Replacement of granulation chambers and distribution tanks,

Comprehensive anti-corrosion and painting work during planned maintenance shutdowns.

Processed blast furnace slag will continue to be reused in road construction, aligning with circular economy principles and reducing waste.

Argon station upgrade improves efficiency and steel quality

Another PLN 30 million investment targets the argon treatment station in the steelworks. The upgrade introduces larger pipelines, advanced hoods, and new bag filters, reducing emissions to below 10 mg/Nm³ while cutting energy use.

The argon treatment process improves steel surface quality and mechanical strength, essential for high-grade product manufacturing.

Part of a nationwide environmental investment program

According to CEO Wojciech Koszuta, these upgrades form part of a broader PLN 500 million ($137.53 million) environmental modernization plan across ArcelorMittal Poland’s facilities. Other key initiatives include:

Cogeneration plant modernization in Zdzieszowice,

Photovoltaic (solar) farm construction in Świętochłowice,

Hydrogen furnace deployment and new galvanizing line at the Kraków plant.

Koszuta emphasized that these initiatives strengthen energy efficiency, safety, and sustainability, reflecting ArcelorMittal’s ongoing transformation toward low-emission steelmaking.