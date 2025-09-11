ArcelorMittal Poland to build first solar farm at Świętochłowice plant

ArcelorMittal Poland has unveiled plans to construct its first-ever photovoltaic farm at the company’s Świętochłowice steel facility. The project will supply clean electricity to the plant and represents a milestone in the company’s transition toward sustainable steelmaking.
Details of the solar energy project
The planned photovoltaic installation will have a 1 MW capacity, and its construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with the farm officially going online by September 2026.
ArcelorMittal Poland has already obtained the necessary building permit, demonstrating the project’s readiness to move into the execution stage. At present, the company is conducting a tender process to select a contractor who will oversee construction and implementation.
Previous modernization investments
The photovoltaic farm follows a PLN 50 million ($13.70 million) investment package that ArcelorMittal Poland implemented to modernize the Świętochłowice facility. These projects focused on reducing emissions, cutting energy costs, and enhancing operational safety:
- The first investment was the installation of a regenerative thermal afterburner on the sheet metal coating line. This upgrade achieved a major environmental benefit by halving natural gas consumption and reducing carbon emissions by 50 percent.
- The second project involved the implementation of a rapid sheet metal cooling system on the galvanizing line. Developed by the company’s R&D center in Liège, Belgium, this system improved sheet metal properties, enhancing product quality and competitiveness.
- Finally, ArcelorMittal Poland completed the replacement of the galvanizing tank lining in June 2025. This measure was aimed at ensuring safer operations and prolonging the service life of the equipment, thereby strengthening long-term reliability.