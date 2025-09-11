ArcelorMittal Poland to build first solar farm at Świętochłowice plant

ArcelorMittal Poland has unveiled plans to construct its first-ever photovoltaic farm at the company’s Świętochłowice steel facility. The project will supply clean electricity to the plant and represents a milestone in the company’s transition toward sustainable steelmaking.

Details of the solar energy project

The planned photovoltaic installation will have a 1 MW capacity, and its construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with the farm officially going online by September 2026.

ArcelorMittal Poland has already obtained the necessary building permit, demonstrating the project’s readiness to move into the execution stage. At present, the company is conducting a tender process to select a contractor who will oversee construction and implementation.

Previous modernization investments

The photovoltaic farm follows a PLN 50 million ($13.70 million) investment package that ArcelorMittal Poland implemented to modernize the Świętochłowice facility. These projects focused on reducing emissions, cutting energy costs, and enhancing operational safety: