India’s BCCL to expand coking coal block to increase output by 15%

India’s Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), an operational subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), is expanding the capacity of its Block-E block to increase coking coal output by 15 percent to 15 million mt per year, a company statement said on Friday, February 13.

The project will commence within the current fiscal year 2025-26.

This expansion will significantly strengthen the company’s coking coal portfolio and further consolidate its long-term supply position, particularly in meeting the rising demand from the domestic steel sector, the company said.

BCCL has also successfully operationalised its 2 million mt per year Bhojudih coal washery.

The washery is expected to achieve peak capacity within the next two to three weeks. With its commissioning, the company’s washed coal output is projected to rise, resulting in improved realisations and greater value addition.

The operationalisation of the Bhojudih washery is also expected to support downstream steel manufacturers by ensuring the availability of quality washed coking coal, the company said.