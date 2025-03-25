India’s JSPL emerges as highest bidder for coal block in Odisha at government-held auction

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has emerged as the highest bidder for the Saradhapur Jalatap East block in Odisha, in the latest round of auctions of coal blocks for user industries, government sources said on Tuesday, March 25.

The 11th round of auctions was launched on December 5. Bids were invited for 12 mines having a total peak-rated capacity of 15.46 million mt per year, excluding partially explored mines, the sources said.

Associated company Jindal Power Limited was declared the highest bidder for the Banai and Bhalumunda coal blocks.

The auction witnessed intense competition among user industries in the country with the government expected to receive an aggregate revenue share of 36.27 percent from all the winning bidders, the sources said.