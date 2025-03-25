 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s JSPL emerges as highest bidder for coal block in Odisha at government-held auction

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 11:07:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has emerged as the highest bidder for the Saradhapur Jalatap East block in Odisha, in the latest round of auctions of coal blocks for user industries, government sources said on Tuesday, March 25.

The 11th round of auctions was launched on December 5. Bids were invited for 12 mines having a total peak-rated capacity of 15.46 million mt per year, excluding partially explored mines, the sources said.

Associated company Jindal Power Limited was declared the highest bidder for the Banai and Bhalumunda coal blocks.

The auction witnessed intense competition among user industries in the country with the government expected to receive an aggregate revenue share of 36.27 percent from all the winning bidders, the sources said.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Jindal 

Similar articles

SAIL to commission 4 million mt coking coal block in second half of 2026

24 Mar | Steel News

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 12, 2025

21 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 12, 2025

21 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China move sideways

21 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal falls below $170/mt FOB as imbalance between demand and supply persists

20 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 22.3 percent in January

20 Mar | Steel News

China’s coke output rises by 1.6 percent in Jan-Feb

20 Mar | Steel News

China’s coke exports decrease by 33 percent in Jan-Feb

20 Mar | Steel News

India’s Jharkhand government approves hikes in cess on coal and iron ore

18 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 11, 2025

14 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials