India’s coking coal port import traffic up 8% in April-October 2025

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2025-26 has been provisionally estimated at 36.06 million mt, a rise of eight percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Friday, November 7.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipped into the country in October 2025 worked out at 5.571 million mt, up from 4.69 million in September.

According to the IPA data, total iron ore including pellets handled by all the major ports during April-October 2025 has been provisionally estimated at 26.99 million mt, a decline of seven percent year on year.