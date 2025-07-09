India’s BCCL revives defunct mining project for production of coking coal

India’s Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a wholly-owned operational subsidiary of government-run Coal India Limited (CIL) has revived a long-discontinued mining project, the PB Project, to boost local output of coking coal, primarily used in steelmaking, the ministry of coal said in a statement on Wednesday, July 9.

The PB Project will contribute 52 million mt of coking coal, over its lifecycle, a crucial input for India's steel and infrastructure sectors, the statement said.

“BCCL has successfully restarted coal production from its long-discontinued PB Project under the Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) model, becoming the first operational MDO mine within the CIL group," it said.

BCCL has awarded the contract to develop and operate the mine to Eagle Infra India Ltd for 25 years on a revenue-sharing model.