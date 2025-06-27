India’s CIL sees nine percent drop in coking coal output in May

Government-run Coal India Limited (CIL) which accounts for over 80 percent of coal supplies in India achieved coking coal production of 4.53 million mt in May 2025, a decline of 8.7 percent year on year, despite the government’s directive to reduce import dependency for the critical steelmaking input, company data showed on Friday, June 27.

The fall in production in May is against the backdrop of the government setting a target of 140 million mt of domestic coking coal production by 2030.

The data showed that CIL’s total coking coal production during the April-May period of the fiscal year 2025-26 was around 9.36 million mt, a decline of 3.4 percent year on year.

CIL’s wholly-owned operational subsidiaries, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), are the country's only two coking coal miners.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, India imports of coking coal were around 57.58 million mt.