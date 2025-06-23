India’s CCL to commence production from new coking coal block by October

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), an operational wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian government-run Coal India Limited (CIL), will commence production from its Kotre Basantpur coking coal block by October 2025, company sources said on Monday, June 23.

The sources said that the peak rated capacity of the coking coal asset is around 5 million mt per year.

CCL is also planning to construct four new coal washeries with a combined capacity of around 14 million mt per year in another two to three years.

A coal washery cleans raw coal by removing impurities like ash, rocks, and other unwanted materials, improving its quality for various applications, particularly for use in power plants and steel mills.

CCL currently operates 35 open-cast mines and three underground mines in 14 command areas across eight districts of the eastern state of Jharkhand.