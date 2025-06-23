 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s CCL to commence production from new coking coal block by October

Monday, 23 June 2025 14:31:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), an operational wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian government-run Coal India Limited (CIL), will commence production from its Kotre Basantpur coking coal block by October 2025, company sources said on Monday, June 23.

The sources said that the peak rated capacity of the coking coal asset is around 5 million mt per year.

CCL is also planning to construct four new coal washeries with a combined capacity of around 14 million mt per year in another two to three years.

A coal washery cleans raw coal by removing impurities like ash, rocks, and other unwanted materials, improving its quality for various applications, particularly for use in power plants and steel mills.

CCL currently operates 35 open-cast mines and three underground mines in 14 command areas across eight districts of the eastern state of Jharkhand.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production 

Similar articles

Fourth round of local coke price cut in China expected early next week

20 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal rebounds slightly, sentiments still dull due to ample supply

19 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s rebar output down 1.6 percent in January-May

19 Jun | Steel News

China’s coke exports decrease by 25 percent in Jan-May

19 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 23.8 percent in January-April

16 Jun | Steel News

Local coke prices in China fall further, export prices below $200/mt FOB

13 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Poland-based JSW exceeds coking coal production and sale plan in May

13 Jun | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decline slightly in Jun 2-8

13 Jun | Steel News

China’s coal imports decrease by 7.9 percent in January-May

10 Jun | Steel News

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 23, 2025

06 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials