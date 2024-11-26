 |  Login 
India’s OASL wins auction for coal mine

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 14:14:38 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Orissa Alloy Steel Limited (OASL) has made the winning bid for a coal block in the tenth round of an auction held by the ministry of coal, a ministry statement said on Tuesday, November 26.

OASL emerged as the winner at the auction with highest bid securing the Kerendari-BC North coal block situated in Jharkhand state with geological reserves of 600 million mt.

On the first day of the auction, companies like NLC India, ACC, and JSW Energy Utkal had secured five mines with their winning bids.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production 

