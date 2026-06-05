Grupo Hunosa and ArcelorMittal launch industrial by-product recovery project in Spain

Spanish state-owned mining and energy company Grupo Hunosa has announced its new circular economy strategy through the recovery of mineral raw materials from industrial by-products. As part of the initiative, the first shipments of metal-bearing waste generated by ArcelorMittal have arrived at Hunosa’s Batán recovery facility for processing.

The project focuses on extracting valuable ferrous materials and carbon-rich components from steel industry waste streams and returning them to industrial production cycles. By recovering and reusing materials that would otherwise remain in storage or be discarded, the two companies aim to improve resource efficiency and reduce waste generation.

Batán facility targets recovery of iron-bearing materials

According to Hunosa, the Batán recovery facility is expected to process more than 23,000 mt of iron-bearing materials annually, alongside approximately 2,000 mt of coal mixtures. A key objective of the project is the valorization of steelmaking by-products, particularly iron ore-based mixtures containing high pellet concentrations that have historically accumulated in steel producers’ raw material storage areas. Through specialized separation processes, these materials can be recovered and reintroduced into industrial applications.

In addition, the facility operates with a closed-loop internal water circuit, allowing it to achieve water self-sufficiency while reducing overall water consumption.

Research efforts support resource efficiency improvements

In parallel with the industrial recovery program, Hunosa is collaborating with the University of Oviedo on research initiatives focused on the separation and recovery of valuable materials from complex industrial mixtures. The research aims to identify new methods for extracting reusable resources from by-products generated across multiple industries, contributing to more efficient raw material management and broader circular economy development.

Hunosa stated that the recovery processes implemented at the Batán facility provide several environmental benefits beyond material reuse. By recovering iron-bearing materials and carbon-containing components, the project helps reduce carbon emissions associated with the extraction and processing of new raw materials. The initiative also supports circular economy objectives by extending the useful life of industrial materials and minimizing waste generation, while reducing the need for new mining activities through material recovery.