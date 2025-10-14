Spain approves €600 million in subsidies to offset carbon costs for electro-intensive industries

Spain’s ministry of industry and tourism has announced that it has approved a provisional resolution granting €600 million in subsidies to help electro-intensive industries offset indirect carbon costs.

The measure aims to support energy-intensive companies exposed to the risk of carbon leakage, in accordance with European and national regulations.

Major beneficiaries include:

ArcelorMittal : €76.1 million (€42.2 million for Asturias, €29.2 million for the Basque Country plants)

Asturiana de Zinc: €66.6 million

Celsa : €28.1 million

Moeve-Cepsa: €23 million

Ferroglobe: €21.7 million

Sidenor: €16 million

Global Steel Wire: €14.2 million

Petronor: €11.5 million

Siderúrgica Sevillana: €11.1 million

The funding supports steel, chemical, and non-ferrous metal producers, industries most exposed to electricity cost volatility.

Doubling last year’s support

This year’s €600 million allocation doubles the €300 million package granted in 2024, marking one of Spain’s largest programs of this kind.

Since 2019, the Spanish government has mobilized approximately €2 billion in direct aid through various programs to maintain industrial competitiveness and preserve jobs in strategic sectors.

Strengthening industrial competitiveness and climate goals

The ministry highlighted that the funding, 100 times greater than in 2018, underscores Spain’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality while safeguarding industry.

The subsidies are a cornerstone of Spain’s green industrial policy, ensuring that domestic producers can compete globally while adapting to the EU’s decarbonization framework.