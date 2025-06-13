ArcelorMittal to strengthen distribution network in Spain with new center

ArcelorMittal Distribución Iberia, a steel distributor and processor with 14 distribution centers located in Spain, has announced that it is currently constructing an eco-friendly distribution center at ArcelorMittal Spain’s Villaverde plant using ArcelorMittal’s XCarb® low-carbon steel. The construction work began in March 2024.

Extending over a 26,300-square-meter area, the new center will feature four saws for cutting long products, two saws equipped with drills, an oxy fuel table, and a new shot-blasting and painting facility. Solar panels with a generation capacity of 300 MWh will cover the roof.

The new center will also merge the services of the Getafe and Coslada centers into a single center. Consequently, the new services offered from the Villaverde center will enable ArcelorMittal to meet steel demand from Madrid and neighboring provinces. The Villaverde center is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2026.