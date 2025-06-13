 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal to strengthen distribution network in Spain with new center

Friday, 13 June 2025 15:40:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Distribución Iberia, a steel distributor and processor with 14 distribution centers located in Spain, has announced that it is currently constructing an eco-friendly distribution center at ArcelorMittal Spain’s Villaverde plant using ArcelorMittal’s XCarb® low-carbon steel. The construction work began in March 2024.

Extending over a 26,300-square-meter area, the new center will feature four saws for cutting long products, two saws equipped with drills, an oxy fuel table, and a new shot-blasting and painting facility. Solar panels with a generation capacity of 300 MWh will cover the roof.

The new center will also merge the services of the Getafe and Coslada centers into a single center. Consequently, the new services offered from the Villaverde center will enable ArcelorMittal to meet steel demand from Madrid and neighboring provinces. The Villaverde center is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2026.


Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Spain suspends wire rod and rail production at Gijón due to low demand

13 Dec | Steel News

Sarralle to build new water treatment plant at ArcelorMittal Spain’s Gijón plant

11 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Spain plans to start low-carbon steel production within two years

10 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Spain suspends wire rod and rail production at Gijón due to low demand

13 Dec | Steel News

Sarralle to build new water treatment plant at ArcelorMittal Spain’s Gijón plant

11 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Spain plans to start low-carbon steel production within two years

10 May | Steel News