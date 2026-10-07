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ArcelorMittal Poland to modernize dedusting system at Dąbrowa Górnicza sinter plant

Wednesday, 07 October 2026 12:14:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Poland has announced that it is set to invest nearly PLN 60 million ($15.34 million) to modernize the dedusting system at the sinter plant of its Dąbrowa Górnicza facility, aiming to reduce dust emissions and improve working conditions.

Work on the project will begin this year and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028. Following the modernization, dust emissions are expected to fall below 5 mg/Nm³ in the sinter sorting area and below 10 mg/Nm³ at the discharge section of the sinter belts and around the dust and lime storage silos.

New bag filters to replace existing dedusting equipment

As part of the project, the existing electrostatic precipitator at the sinter sorting plant will be replaced with a new bag filter that will dedust the entire building. The company will also modernize the internal dedusting pipelines and install four new compact bag filters dedicated to the dust and lime silos.

Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal Poland started the modernization of sinter belts No. 1 and No. 3 in January. The nearly PLN 7 million ($1.79 million) project is intended to secure the burden supply for blast furnace No. 3 while improving sintering efficiency, product quality and occupational safety and reducing the risk of production stoppages.

ArcelorMittal Poland chairman and CEO Wojciech Koszuta stated that the company will spend more than PLN 100 million ($25.57 million) in total on projects implemented at the Dąbrowa Górnicza sinter plant since last year, as part of its efforts to reduce its environmental impact and improve working conditions.

Tags: Poland European Union Steelmaking Investments Decarbonization ArcelorMittal 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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