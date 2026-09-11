ArcelorMittal and Moeve launch partnership for low-emissions steel technologies

Global steelmaker ArcelorMittal and Spanish energy company Moeve have announced a partnership to establish a new platform aimed at developing technologies that use green molecules to support low-emissions steel production and industrial decarbonization.

The Green Molecules to Green Steel (G2G) platform will be established as a 50-50 partnership, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals, and will combine the companies' expertise in innovation, energy solutions and industrial operations. The platform will be financed through the companies' own resources and public support.

The Asturian Agency for Science, Business Competitiveness and Innovation (Sekuens) will support the initiative through existing and future innovation programs in Asturias. The participation of other regional and national public agencies and private entities may also be considered, provided they are aligned with the platform's objectives and governance structure.

G2G to develop green molecule technologies for steel production

The partnership will focus on developing industrial demonstrators that can subsequently be scaled up at production facilities. Technologies under consideration will include green molecules such as biomethane and biogas, renewable hydrogen and its derivatives and second-generation biofuels, as well as other decarbonization solutions such as more efficient catalysts.

The platform, which will be supported by Moeve and ArcelorMittal's innovation centers, will also explore carbon capture technologies, biotechnology for improving production processes and artificial intelligence for developing new materials. Startups, universities and technology centers will be able to participate in the collaborative innovation ecosystem.